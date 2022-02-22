National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

NATI has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet upgraded National Instruments from a c+ rating to a b rating in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded National Instruments from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and lifted their price target for the company from $46.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on National Instruments in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Susquehanna raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares raised National Instruments from a neutral rating to a positive rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $48.67.

National Instruments stock opened at $39.82 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The business has a fifty day moving average of $41.57. National Instruments has a 12 month low of $38.10 and a 12 month high of $46.50. The company has a market capitalization of $5.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.33 and a beta of 1.10.

National Instruments (NASDAQ:NATI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The technology company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $420.64 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.42 million. National Instruments had a net margin of 6.08% and a return on equity of 14.67%. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that National Instruments will post 1.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 7th will be issued a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 4th. This is a positive change from National Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. National Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 169.70%.

In other National Instruments news, EVP Scott Arthur Rust sold 1,429 shares of National Instruments stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.44, for a total value of $57,788.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Michael E. Mcgrath purchased 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was bought at an average price of $41.00 per share, for a total transaction of $82,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold 6,171 shares of company stock valued at $249,555 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.64% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of National Instruments by 924.2% in the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 932 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of National Instruments by 29.6% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,396 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 319 shares during the period. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new stake in shares of National Instruments in the 4th quarter worth approximately $61,000. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in National Instruments during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

National Instruments Company Profile

National Instruments Corp. designs, manufactures, and sells systems to engineers and scientists that accelerate productivity, innovation and discovery. The firm products include Labview, TestStand, FlexLogger, Voltage, Temperature, Software Defined Radios, Power Accessories, and Repair Services. It provides application software and modular, multifunction hardware that users combine with industry-standard computers, networks and third party devices to create measurement, automation and embedded systems, which refer as virtual instruments.

