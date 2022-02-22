NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $305.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.95.

Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.99.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new stake in NatWest Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $114,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,532,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,693,000 after acquiring an additional 295,503 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 6,616,564 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,427,000 after acquiring an additional 323,471 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 18.0% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 12,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 1,894 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sanders Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 364,923 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,230,000 after acquiring an additional 46,500 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

NatWest Group Company Profile

NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.

