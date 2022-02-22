NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Lifted to Outperform at BNP Paribas

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) was upgraded by investment analysts at BNP Paribas from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm presently has a $305.00 price objective on the stock.
A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Exane BNP Paribas upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 305 ($4.15) price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday. Societe Generale restated a “buy” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a report on Tuesday, November 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Friday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NatWest Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of NatWest Group in a research report on Monday, November 1st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $228.95.
Shares of NWG stock traded up $0.18 on Tuesday, hitting $6.57. The stock had a trading volume of 46,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,446,744. The business has a 50 day moving average of $6.46 and a 200 day moving average of $6.15. The stock has a market cap of $37.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.34 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 1.07. NatWest Group has a 12-month low of $4.94 and a 12-month high of $6.99.
NatWest Group Company Profile
NatWest Group Plc engages in the provision of international banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Personal and Business Banking, Commercial and Private Banking, RBS International (RBSI), NatWest Markets, and Central Items and Other. The Personal and Business Banking segment consists of the United Kingdom Personal, Business Banking, and Ulster Bank RoI sub-segments.
