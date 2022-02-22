NCR (NYSE:NCR) Updates Q1 2022 Earnings Guidance

NCR (NYSE:NCR) updated its first quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.600-$0.650 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.720. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.90 billion-$1.95 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.91 billion.NCR also updated its FY 2022 guidance to $3.250-$3.550 EPS.

Several brokerages have weighed in on NCR. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on NCR from $59.00 to $54.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. DA Davidson reiterated a buy rating on shares of NCR in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded NCR from a hold rating to a sell rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 10th. Stephens began coverage on NCR in a report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an overweight rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of NCR from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $53.29.

Shares of NCR stock opened at $42.14 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.66. NCR has a twelve month low of $33.12 and a twelve month high of $50.00. The stock has a market cap of $5.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.67 and a beta of 1.72.

NCR (NYSE:NCR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The information technology services provider reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.06. NCR had a negative net margin of 2.43% and a positive return on equity of 30.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.59 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that NCR will post 2.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NCR. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in NCR in the 4th quarter worth $679,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in NCR by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 24,470 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $948,000 after buying an additional 3,408 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of NCR by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 25,544 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 50,943 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,047,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in shares of NCR by 162.0% in the 4th quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 54,114 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 33,462 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.17% of the company’s stock.

NCR Company Profile

NCR Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of consumer transaction solutions. It operates through the following segments: Banking, Retail, Hospitality, and Telecommunications and Technology. The Banking segment offers software, services, and hardware solutions for the financial services industry.

