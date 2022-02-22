NetApp (NTAP) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) will release its earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect NetApp to post earnings of $1.07 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NetApp (NASDAQ:NTAP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 30th. The data storage provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.55 billion. NetApp had a return on equity of 136.54% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business’s revenue was up 10.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect NetApp to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTAP stock opened at $90.90 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $90.15 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.35. The company has a market cap of $20.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.22. NetApp has a twelve month low of $58.83 and a twelve month high of $96.82.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 7th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 6th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.20%. NetApp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.54%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on NTAP shares. Cowen upgraded NetApp from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on NetApp from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Northland Securities lifted their target price on NetApp from $107.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Susquehanna lifted their target price on NetApp from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on NetApp from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.32.

In other news, CEO George Kurian sold 4,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.52, for a total transaction of $380,460.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Michael Nevens sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.94, for a total value of $674,550.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 39,749 shares of company stock valued at $3,497,619 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of NTAP. GAM Holding AG bought a new stake in NetApp during the 4th quarter worth $25,034,000. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in NetApp by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 993,279 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $91,372,000 after acquiring an additional 41,206 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in NetApp by 39.3% during the 4th quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 138,421 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $12,729,000 after acquiring an additional 39,052 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its position in NetApp by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 1,966,533 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $180,901,000 after acquiring an additional 30,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department grew its position in NetApp by 65.8% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,373 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $5,738,000 after acquiring an additional 24,761 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.66% of the company’s stock.

NetApp Company Profile

NetApp, Inc provides software, systems, and services to manage and share data on-premises, and private and public clouds worldwide. The company offers cloud data services, including NetApp Cloud Volumes Service for AWS, NetApp Cloud Volumes ONTAP, NetApp Cloud Sync, NetApp Cloud Secure, NetApp Cloud Tiering, NetApp SaaS Backup, NetApp Kubernetes Service, and NetApp Cloud Insights.

