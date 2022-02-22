Neuberger Berman Group LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 12.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,024 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IVW. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 1.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,258,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,127,976,000 after purchasing an additional 304,151 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 17,718,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,288,648,000 after buying an additional 341,716 shares during the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.3% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 3,406,275 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,758,000 after buying an additional 170,112 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the third quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 3,184,197 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,346,000 after buying an additional 23,685 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.1% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,163,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,063,000 after acquiring an additional 152,820 shares during the last quarter.

IVW opened at $72.41 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $78.61. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $60.70 and a 52 week high of $85.09.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

