Neuberger Berman Group LLC Invests $404,000 in ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC bought a new position in shares of ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFBS) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 5,204 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SFBS. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ServisFirst Bancshares by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 134,787 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,163,000 after acquiring an additional 22,408 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 2.1% in the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $767,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 15.3% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,916,342 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $130,655,000 after purchasing an additional 254,359 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 61.2% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 51,488 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,006,000 after purchasing an additional 19,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Putnam Investments LLC boosted its holdings in ServisFirst Bancshares by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 78,857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 2,264 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:SFBS opened at $85.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.49 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 0.96 and a quick ratio of 0.96. ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.73 and a 12 month high of $89.35.

ServisFirst Bancshares (NASDAQ:SFBS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.05. ServisFirst Bancshares had a return on equity of 19.22% and a net margin of 46.19%. The business had revenue of $108.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $108.08 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 7th. Investors of record on Saturday, January 1st were given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This is an increase from ServisFirst Bancshares’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.20. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 30th. ServisFirst Bancshares’s payout ratio is currently 24.08%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised ServisFirst Bancshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $97.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ServisFirst Bancshares currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $88.00.

In related news, SVP Henry Fulbrook Abbott sold 477 shares of ServisFirst Bancshares stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.61, for a total transaction of $38,450.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.93% of the company’s stock.

ServisFirst Bancshares, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of consumer and commercial banking services. It also offers other loans and accept deposits, electronic banking such as online and mobile banking, remote deposit capture, deliver treasury and cash management, and correspondent banking to other financial institutions.

