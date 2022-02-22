Neuberger Berman Group LLC Lowers Holdings in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC trimmed its position in Carter’s, Inc. (NYSE:CRI) by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,606 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in Carter’s were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Carter’s in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co purchased a new stake in Carter’s during the third quarter worth $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Carter’s by 205.8% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 734 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 920 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares during the period. Finally, Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Carter’s by 36.7% in the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 4,070 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,092 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.44% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded Carter’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Carter’s presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $111.50.

NYSE CRI opened at $88.48 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $95.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39, a P/E/G ratio of 0.36 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 1.87, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. Carter’s, Inc. has a 12-month low of $80.50 and a 12-month high of $116.92.

In related news, CEO Michael Dennis Casey sold 30,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.88, for a total transaction of $3,156,888.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Carter’s Company Profile

Carter’s, Inc engages in the marketing of apparel for babies and young children. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail, U.S. Wholesale, and International. The U.S. retail segment consists of sales of products in retail and online stores. The U.S. Wholesale segment includes sales in the United States of products to wholesale partners.

