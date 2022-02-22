Neuberger Berman Group LLC Reduces Position in MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM)

Neuberger Berman Group LLC decreased its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. (NYSE:MSM) by 60.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,616 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 8,731 shares during the quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC’s holdings in MSC Industrial Direct were worth $448,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,089,813 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $327,961,000 after acquiring an additional 32,571 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,845,982 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $228,219,000 after acquiring an additional 161,320 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 8.7% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,216,452 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $109,152,000 after acquiring an additional 97,482 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,138,999 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $91,337,000 after acquiring an additional 161,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. boosted its position in shares of MSC Industrial Direct by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Sprucegrove Investment Management Ltd. now owns 981,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $78,683,000 after acquiring an additional 49,900 shares during the last quarter. 75.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MSM has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet raised shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MSC Industrial Direct from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.57.

In other news, EVP Steven N. Baruch sold 15,188 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.95, for a total transaction of $1,275,032.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . 28.28% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE MSM opened at $78.79 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $82.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $83.03. MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.47 and a 12 month high of $96.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.07 and a beta of 1.03.

MSC Industrial Direct (NYSE:MSM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 22nd. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $848.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $839.63 million. MSC Industrial Direct had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 24.06%. MSC Industrial Direct’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that MSC Industrial Direct Co., Inc. will post 5.79 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 11th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, January 10th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.81%. MSC Industrial Direct’s dividend payout ratio is presently 68.81%.

MSC Industrial Direct Profile

MSC Industrial Direct Co, Inc engages in the distribution of metalworking and maintenance, repair, and operations products and services to manufacturing companies. Its products include cutting tools, measuring instruments, tooling components, metalworking, fasteners, flat stock, raw materials, abrasives, machinery hand and power tools, safety and janitorial supplies, plumbing supplies, materials handling products, power transmission components, and electrical supplies.

