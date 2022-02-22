New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.06.

Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 23rd. New York Mortgage Trust’s dividend payout ratio is currently 80.00%.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 355,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.

About New York Mortgage Trust

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.

