New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) Earns Buy Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMT) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. Maxim Group currently has a $5.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.
Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of New York Mortgage Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.06.
Shares of NYMT stock opened at $3.60 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $4.05. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a PE ratio of 7.20 and a beta of 1.85. New York Mortgage Trust has a 52 week low of $3.42 and a 52 week high of $4.93. The company has a current ratio of 18.94, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22.
Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 24,906,918 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $111,334,000 after buying an additional 452,642 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,334,072 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $50,931,000 after buying an additional 355,207 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $40,377,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,824,362 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $29,071,000 after buying an additional 103,979 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of New York Mortgage Trust by 73.1% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 4,750,660 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $17,672,000 after buying an additional 2,005,527 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 54.25% of the company’s stock.
About New York Mortgage Trust
New York Mortgage Trust, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in the acquisition, investment, finance and management of mortgage-related and residential housing-related assets. Its objective is to deliver long-term stable distributions to its stockholders over changing economic conditions through a combination of net interest margin and capital gains from a diversified investment portfolio.
