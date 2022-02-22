Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Receives $29.13 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the nine ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $29.13.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Newell Brands from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, February 14th. TheStreet lowered Newell Brands from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, February 11th.

Shares of NASDAQ NWL traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $25.11. 4,735,431 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,184,287. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.89 and a beta of 0.96. Newell Brands has a 52 week low of $20.36 and a 52 week high of $30.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.24 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $23.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.47.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 11th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.10. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The company had revenue of $2.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.56 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Newell Brands will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 28th will be given a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 25th. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 65.25%.

In other Newell Brands news, major shareholder Carl C. Icahn sold 10,634,184 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.86, for a total value of $274,999,998.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG grew its stake in Newell Brands by 3.9% in the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 12,026 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after purchasing an additional 446 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.6% in the fourth quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc. now owns 31,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in Newell Brands by 39.0% in the third quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,948 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 64,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 608 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in Newell Brands by 4.7% in the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 14,121 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,000 after purchasing an additional 637 shares during the period. 87.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Newell Brands Company Profile

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment includes commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions, closet and garage organization, hygiene systems and material handling solutions, connected home and security, and smoke and carbon monoxide alarms.

