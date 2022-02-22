Newmont (NEM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
NEM opened at $67.67 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.75 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a fifty day moving average of $61.46 and a 200 day moving average of $58.21. Newmont has a fifty-two week low of $52.60 and a fifty-two week high of $75.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.67.
In related news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.96, for a total transaction of $251,840.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Blake Rhodes sold 500 shares of Newmont stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.23, for a total transaction of $27,615.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,783,585 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.
NEM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $64.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $61.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Monday, November 29th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $65.00 target price on shares of Newmont in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$92.00 to C$98.00 in a research report on Friday, January 7th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered their price objective on shares of Newmont from C$95.00 to C$92.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Newmont presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $69.38.
About Newmont
Newmont Corp. is a gold producer, which engages in the production of gold. It operates through the following geographical segments: North America, South America, Nevada, Australia, and Africa. The North America segment consists primarily of carlin, phoenix, twin creeks and long canyon in the state of Nevada and Cripple Creek and Victor in the state of Colorado, in the United States.
