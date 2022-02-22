NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) Insider Alastair Miller Buys 32,790 Shares

NewRiver REIT plc (LON:NRR) insider Alastair Miller acquired 32,790 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 91 ($1.24) per share, with a total value of £29,838.90 ($40,580.58).

LON NRR opened at GBX 87.40 ($1.19) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is GBX 91.50. The firm has a market capitalization of £271.20 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 93.41, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.05. NewRiver REIT plc has a fifty-two week low of GBX 70 ($0.95) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 109.20 ($1.49).

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 9th were paid a dividend of GBX 4.10 ($0.06) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 9th. This represents a yield of 4.69%. This is a positive change from NewRiver REIT’s previous dividend of $3.00. NewRiver REIT’s payout ratio is -0.08%.

Several analysts recently commented on the company. Shore Capital reiterated a “house stock” rating on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Liberum Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 130 ($1.77) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 80 ($1.09) price target on shares of NewRiver REIT in a research report on Monday, February 14th.

NewRiver REIT plc (Â’NewRiver') is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust specialising in buying, managing and developing essential retail and leisure assets throughout the UK. Our Â£1.1 billion portfolio covers 9 million sq ft and comprises 33 community shopping centres, 24 conveniently located retail parks and 700 community pubs.

