Newton Coin Project (NCP) 24 Hour Volume Tops $45.00

Newton Coin Project (CURRENCY:NCP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on February 21st. Over the last seven days, Newton Coin Project has traded 98.2% higher against the dollar. Newton Coin Project has a market cap of $4,246.98 and approximately $45.00 worth of Newton Coin Project was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Newton Coin Project coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Newton Coin Project Profile

Newton Coin Project (NCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Cryptonight

hashing algorithm. Newton Coin Project’s total supply is 136,469,999 coins and its circulating supply is 104,880,960 coins. The official website for Newton Coin Project is www.newtoncoin.site. Newton Coin Project’s official Twitter account is @Newton_NCP and its Facebook page is accessible here. Newton Coin Project’s official message board is www.newtoncoin.site/Forum/Forum/Forum.php.

According to CryptoCompare, “Newton Coin Project was created to help fund research and development projects in the medical and renewable energy fields. Newton Coin is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight algorithm. “

Newton Coin Project Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Newton Coin Project directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Newton Coin Project should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Newton Coin Project using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

