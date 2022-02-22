NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.41

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 11785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.

Get NexGen Energy alerts:

The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in NexGen Energy by 8.3% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 272,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 20,803 shares in the last quarter. Beirne Wealth Consulting Services LLC bought a new position in NexGen Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $118,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in NexGen Energy by 1,260.3% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,122,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,902,000 after buying an additional 3,819,322 shares in the last quarter. Bel Air Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of NexGen Energy in the 2nd quarter worth $257,000. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of NexGen Energy by 164.7% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 4,511,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,496,000 after purchasing an additional 2,807,033 shares in the last quarter. 20.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)

NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NexGen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NexGen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.