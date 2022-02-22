NexGen Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) Hits New 1-Year High at $4.41

Shares of NexGen Energy Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE) hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.41 and last traded at $4.18, with a volume of 11785 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $4.15.
Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NexGen Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on NexGen Energy from C$10.00 to C$9.50 in a report on Friday, January 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NexGen Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.39.
The stock has a market capitalization of $2.02 billion, a PE ratio of -13.58 and a beta of 2.04. The company has a quick ratio of 16.04, a current ratio of 16.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.
NexGen Energy Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:NXE)
NexGen Energy Ltd. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of uranium properties. Its uranium project portfolio includes Arrow, South Arrow, Harpoon, Rook I, IsoEnergy, and SW1 property. The company was founded by Leigh B. Curyer on March 8, 2011 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.
Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on NexGen Energy (NXE)
