Nexters (NASDAQ:GDEV) Shares Gap Down to $7.88

Nexters Inc (NASDAQ:GDEV)’s share price gapped down before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.88, but opened at $7.37. Nexters shares last traded at $7.37, with a volume of 100 shares.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.90.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Credit Suisse AG increased its position in Nexters by 17.6% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 62,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $506,000 after buying an additional 9,408 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the fourth quarter worth $282,000. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nexters by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 31,218 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,414 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter worth $74,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nexters during the third quarter worth $58,000. 0.09% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kismet Acquisition One Corp. is the first SPAC formed by Ivan Tavrin, TMT entrepreneur and executive and the founder of Kismet Capital Group; Mr. Tavrin brings experience in M&A and public markets to this Transaction, and will serve on the Board of the combined Company as an Independent Director.

