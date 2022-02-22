Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS) Hits New 12-Month Low at $0.03

Shares of Nexus Gold Corp. (CVE:NXS) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.03 and last traded at C$0.03, with a volume of 252606 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.03.
The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.03. The company has a market cap of C$9.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 2.94 and a current ratio of 7.62.
About Nexus Gold (CVE:NXS)
Featured Articles
- Institutions Shed Macy’s … Too Soon
- Tyson Foods Stock is Clucking Ahead
- Home Depot Could Shed Another 17% Before Hitting Bottom
- MarketBeat Podcast – This Sector is Getting Ready to Blast Off
- Enphase Stock is Running on All Cylinders
Receive News & Ratings for Nexus Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nexus Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.