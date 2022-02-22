NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) Price Target Lowered to C$28.00 at Scotiabank

NFI Group (OTCMKTS:NFYEF) had its target price dropped by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$28.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on NFYEF. National Bank Financial assumed coverage on NFI Group in a research report on Sunday, December 5th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$27.00 in a report on Monday, February 14th. TD Securities assumed coverage on NFI Group in a report on Monday, December 6th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, CIBC cut their price target on NFI Group from C$30.00 to C$25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 3rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NFI Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $27.00.

Get NFI Group alerts:

NFI Group stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $14.97. 10,500 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,678. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.24 and a 200 day moving average of $18.56. NFI Group has a 12 month low of $13.94 and a 12 month high of $25.05.

NFI Group, Inc engages in the manufacture of zero-emission buses and coaches. The offers a suite of mass transportation solutions under the following brands: New Flyer, Alexander Dennis Limited, Plaxton, MCI, ARBOC, and NFI Parts. It operates through the Manufacturing, and Aftermarket segments. The Manufacturing segment involves in the production, service, and support of new transit buses, coaches, medium-duty, and cutaway buses.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for NFI Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NFI Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.