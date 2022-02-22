Nicholas V. Wilson Acquires 3,236 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Nicholas V. Wilson purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,035.52 ($1,408.30).
LON:ESO opened at GBX 285 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.18. The stock has a market cap of £89.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 270.40 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 442 ($6.01).
About EPE Special Opportunities
