Nicholas V. Wilson Acquires 3,236 Shares of EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) Stock

EPE Special Opportunities Limited (LON:ESO) insider Nicholas V. Wilson purchased 3,236 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 32 ($0.44) per share, for a total transaction of £1,035.52 ($1,408.30).

LON:ESO opened at GBX 285 ($3.88) on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 327.18. The stock has a market cap of £89.83 million and a P/E ratio of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 3.96, a current ratio of 3.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28. EPE Special Opportunities Limited has a 52-week low of GBX 270.40 ($3.68) and a 52-week high of GBX 442 ($6.01).

About EPE Special Opportunities

EPE Special Opportunities plc specializes in middle market, growth capital, distressed, pre-IPO, special situations, turnaround, PIPES, and buyouts. It also does secondary direct and secondary indirect investing. The fund typically invests in consumer and retail, financial services, manufacturing, media and support services sectors including education, healthcare and social housing.

