Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Has $286,000 Position in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC raised its holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 17.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,795 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 695 shares during the quarter. Nicolet Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BMY. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the third quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter valued at approximately $46,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp raised its position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 1,748.9% during the third quarter. USA Financial Portformulas Corp now owns 832 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 787 shares during the period. Finally, Destiny Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the third quarter worth approximately $53,000. Institutional investors own 72.00% of the company’s stock.

Get Bristol-Myers Squibb alerts:

BMY stock opened at $67.55 on Tuesday. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a 1-year low of $53.22 and a 1-year high of $69.75. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $64.01 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $61.97. The stock has a market cap of $147.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.96 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12 billion. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a return on equity of 45.60% and a net margin of 15.08%. The business’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 7.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 7th were given a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 6th. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 69.23%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on BMY. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research note on Wednesday, December 8th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $58.00 price objective on the stock. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Thursday, November 18th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Barclays lowered their price objective on Bristol-Myers Squibb from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. TheStreet upgraded Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $66.00.

In other Bristol-Myers Squibb news, EVP Autenried Paul Von sold 17,353 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.92, for a total value of $987,732.76. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company Profile

Bristol Myers Squibb Co engages in the discovery, development, licensing, manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of biopharmaceutical products. It offers chemically-synthesized drugs or small molecules and products produced from biological processes called biologics. The company was founded in August 1933 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bristol-Myers Squibb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.