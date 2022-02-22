Nicolet Advisory Services LLC Invests $206,000 in EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Nicolet Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 2,544 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. FORA Capital LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. First National Bank of South Miami purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new position in EOG Resources during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Webster Bank N. A. increased its position in EOG Resources by 268.0% during the 3rd quarter. Webster Bank N. A. now owns 357 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its position in EOG Resources by 66.1% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 392 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.69% of the company’s stock.

Get EOG Resources alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on EOG. KeyCorp raised their target price on EOG Resources from $116.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on EOG Resources from $122.00 to $121.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Raymond James lifted their price target on EOG Resources from $104.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 26th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of EOG Resources in a research note on Sunday, November 7th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $104.86.

EOG opened at $111.62 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 1-year low of $60.79 and a 1-year high of $116.89. The company has a market capitalization of $65.31 billion, a PE ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 0.47 and a beta of 1.80. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $101.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $88.70.

EOG Resources announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, November 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the energy exploration company to repurchase up to 9.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 26th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $86.00 per share, for a total transaction of $4,300,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Timothy K. Driggers sold 3,925 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.79, for a total transaction of $375,975.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for EOG Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EOG Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.