Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on NTIC. TheStreet downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Northern Technologies International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

Shares of NASDAQ:NTIC opened at $13.40 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $123.32 million, a P/E ratio of 13.81 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.69. Northern Technologies International has a 52-week low of $12.10 and a 52-week high of $21.50.

Northern Technologies International (NASDAQ:NTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 6th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $18.19 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.90 million. Northern Technologies International had a net margin of 15.37% and a return on equity of 8.82%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.13 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Northern Technologies International will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sarah E. Kemp bought 2,012 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 12th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $14.91 per share, with a total value of $29,998.92. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 22.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NTIC. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Northern Technologies International by 521.3% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 2,013 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares in the last quarter. Sphinx Trading LP acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at approximately $129,000. State Street Corp acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at approximately $222,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the third quarter valued at approximately $304,000. Finally, Manatuck Hill Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Northern Technologies International during the second quarter valued at approximately $360,000. 35.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Northern Technologies International Company Profile

Northern Technologies International Corp. engages in the development and market of proprietary environmentally beneficial products and technical services. It operates through the Natur-Tec and Zerust segments. The Natur-Tec segment manufactures bio-degradable and bio-based plastics for industrial and consumer applications.

