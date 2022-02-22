Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.68 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS) to announce $1.68 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Northern Trust’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $1.71 billion and the lowest estimate coming in at $1.66 billion. Northern Trust posted sales of $1.58 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 6.3%. The firm is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, April 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Northern Trust will report full year sales of $6.97 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $6.84 billion to $7.17 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $7.59 billion, with estimates ranging from $7.29 billion to $7.85 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Northern Trust.

Northern Trust (NASDAQ:NTRS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 20th. The asset manager reported $1.91 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.09. Northern Trust had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 23.82%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.65 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods upgraded Northern Trust from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $130.00 to $152.00 in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Northern Trust from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Northern Trust from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $120.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Northern Trust from $131.00 to $133.00 in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised Northern Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $128.85.

In related news, CFO Jason J. Tyler sold 1,936 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.60, for a total transaction of $223,801.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael O’grady sold 48,110 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.03, for a total value of $5,726,533.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 52,046 shares of company stock worth $6,186,775. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Moors & Cabot Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northern Trust by 599.3% in the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 25,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 21,425 shares in the last quarter. Delos Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Northern Trust stock traded up $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $118.52. 1,010,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,041,829. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $121.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $119.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The company has a market cap of $24.61 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62 and a beta of 1.15. Northern Trust has a one year low of $94.87 and a one year high of $135.15.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.36%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.27%.

About Northern Trust

Northern Trust Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of asset servicing, fund administration, asset management, fiduciary, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals. It operates through the following segments: Corporate & Institutional Services and Wealth Management.

