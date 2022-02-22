Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) Receives $58.00 Average Target Price from Analysts

Northwest Natural Holding (NYSE:NWN) has been given a consensus rating of “Hold” by the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $58.00.

Several research firms have recently commented on NWN. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on Northwest Natural from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 8th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Northwest Natural from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $49.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Northwest Natural from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Shares of NYSE NWN traded down $0.94 during trading on Monday, hitting $46.30. 204,621 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 168,632. Northwest Natural has a 12-month low of $43.07 and a 12-month high of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a current ratio of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.42 billion, a PE ratio of 15.69, a P/E/G ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 0.53.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a dividend of $0.482 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 28th. This represents a $1.93 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.16%. Northwest Natural’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 65.42%.

In other Northwest Natural news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 1,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.04, for a total transaction of $61,971.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.03% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 60,919 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $2,972,000 after buying an additional 4,167 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 13.5% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 55,470 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 6,586 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 57,112 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,786,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Northwest Natural by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 42,641 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Northwest Natural in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $229,000. 70.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Northwest Natural Holding Co engages in the local distribution of gas and water through its subsidiaries. It supplies natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and southwest Washington. The company is headquartered in Portland, OR.

