Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.
Shares of NVMI stock opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15.
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.
Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile
Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.
