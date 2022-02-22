Nova Measuring Instruments (NVMI) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Nova Measuring Instruments (NASDAQ:NVMI) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.99 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NVMI stock opened at $114.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $3.28 billion, a PE ratio of 40.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $126.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $116.06. Nova Measuring Instruments has a twelve month low of $76.76 and a twelve month high of $149.15.

Get Nova Measuring Instruments alerts:

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Nova Measuring Instruments stock. Morgan Stanley increased its position in Nova Measuring Instruments Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI) by 565.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 95,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 81,340 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley owned approximately 0.34% of Nova Measuring Instruments worth $9,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

NVMI has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from $150.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Nova Measuring Instruments from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Nova Measuring Instruments currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.14.

Nova Measuring Instruments Company Profile

Nova Ltd. engages in the provision of metrology solutions for the semiconductor manufacturing industry. Its products and services include dimensional metrology, in-line materials metrology for semiconductor manufacturing, and software modeling. The company was founded by Giora Dishon and Moshe Finarov in May 1993 and is headquartered in Rehovot, Israel.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nova Measuring Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.