Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the eight brokerages that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $360.00.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVZMY. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. UBS Group reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th.

NVZMY opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $71.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $74.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a P/E/G ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. Novozymes A/S has a 12 month low of $58.47 and a 12 month high of $83.31.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

