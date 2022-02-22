Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) Receives $360.00 Consensus PT from Brokerages

Shares of Novozymes A/S (OTCMKTS:NVZMY) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eight research firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $360.00.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on NVZMY. UBS Group restated a “sell” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Novozymes A/S from 390.00 to 360.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Novozymes A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Novozymes A/S in a report on Friday, October 29th.

NVZMY opened at $59.32 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average of $74.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.09, a PEG ratio of 7.42 and a beta of 0.51. Novozymes A/S has a 12-month low of $58.47 and a 12-month high of $83.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Novozymes A/S engages in the research and development of biotechnology solutions, which produces industrial enzymes and microorganisms. Its business areas include agriculture, bioenergy, biopharma, food and beverage, household care, leather, pulp and paper, textile and wastewater solutions. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Copenhagen, Denmark.

