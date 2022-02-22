NRG Energy (NRG) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect NRG Energy to post earnings of ($1.34) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to register for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:NRG opened at $38.43 on Tuesday. NRG Energy has a 52 week low of $31.94 and a 52 week high of $46.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95, a quick ratio of 1.18 and a current ratio of 1.21. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.43 and its 200-day moving average is $40.68. The company has a market capitalization of $9.41 billion, a PE ratio of 3.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 0.89.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 1st were paid a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.64%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, January 31st. This is an increase from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is currently 14.04%.

NRG Energy declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Monday, December 6th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the utilities provider to reacquire up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other NRG Energy news, VP Elizabeth R. Killinger sold 33,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total transaction of $1,403,490.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Robert J. Gaudette sold 25,630 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.53, for a total value of $1,090,043.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Zullo Investment Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $114,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $192,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $207,000. Forum Financial Management LP bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $226,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of NRG Energy in the fourth quarter worth $288,000. Institutional investors own 97.07% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group downgraded shares of NRG Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $44.00 to $42.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 5th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $46.00.

NRG Energy

NRG Energy, Inc engages in the production, sale, and distribution of energy and energy services. It operates through the following segments: Generation, Retail, and Corporate. The Generation segment includes all power plant activities, domestic and international, as well as renewables. The Retail segment includes mass customers and business solutions, and other distributed and reliability products.

