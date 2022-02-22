Nucor Co. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.50 (NYSE:NUE)

Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) announced a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, February 22nd, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a dividend of 0.50 per share by the basic materials company on Wednesday, May 11th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.62%.

Nucor has increased its dividend payment by 11.4% over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 49 consecutive years. Nucor has a dividend payout ratio of 28.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Nucor to earn $6.46 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $2.00 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 31.0%.

Shares of NYSE NUE traded up $0.84 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $123.77. 34,336 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,700,856. Nucor has a 1 year low of $56.73 and a 1 year high of $128.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $111.94 and a two-hundred day moving average of $110.67. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $35.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26 and a beta of 1.42.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The basic materials company reported $7.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $7.83 by $0.14. Nucor had a net margin of 18.71% and a return on equity of 51.41%. The business had revenue of $10.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. Nucor’s revenue was up 97.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Nucor will post 15.89 EPS for the current year.

NUE has been the subject of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $121.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on Nucor from $114.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. Wolfe Research cut Nucor from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. Citigroup cut shares of Nucor from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price target for the company from $105.00 to $120.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Nucor from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $118.08.

Nucor announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock buyback program on Thursday, December 2nd that authorizes the company to buyback $4.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 13% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, CEO Leon J. Topalian sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $115.62, for a total value of $924,960.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.71% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in Nucor by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 144,608 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $16,507,000 after buying an additional 31,368 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in shares of Nucor in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,079,000. Allstate Corp boosted its holdings in Nucor by 144.1% during the fourth quarter. Allstate Corp now owns 24,892 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 14,696 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in shares of Nucor by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 701,976 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $80,131,000 after purchasing an additional 7,360 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Nucor by 33.5% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,083,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. 75.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Nucor

Nucor Corp. engages in the manufacturing of steel and steel products. It operates through the following segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment consists of carbon and alloy steel in sheet, bars, structural and plate, steel trading businesses, rebar distribution businesses, and Nucor’s equity method investments.

