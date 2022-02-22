Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) Given New $90.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) had its target price raised by Scotiabank from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report released on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

NTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They set a neutral rating and a $80.00 price target for the company. Berenberg Bank set a $90.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Friday. Atlantic Securities upgraded shares of Nutrien from an underweight rating to a neutral rating and upped their price target for the company from $68.00 to $79.00 in a report on Friday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus set a $85.00 price target on shares of Nutrien in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $81.50.

Shares of NTR opened at $75.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.14, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. Nutrien has a fifty-two week low of $52.28 and a fifty-two week high of $78.76. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $72.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $68.41.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $7.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 83.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nutrien will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st will be given a $0.48 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 30th. This is an increase from Nutrien’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.53%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.46%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 57.4% in the 4th quarter. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. now owns 417 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the period. Kings Point Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nutrien in the 3rd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Nutrien by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 429 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 197 shares during the period. 62.09% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

