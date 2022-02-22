O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.850-$2.000 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $1.920. The company issued revenue guidance of -.O-I Glass also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.380-$0.430 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:OI traded down $0.60 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $13.35. 974,927 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 966,415. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.02, a P/E/G ratio of 0.38 and a beta of 1.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.51, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.41. O-I Glass has a one year low of $10.64 and a one year high of $19.46. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $12.96 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47.

O-I Glass (NYSE:OI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.52 billion. O-I Glass had a return on equity of 69.39% and a net margin of 1.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that O-I Glass will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on OI shares. KeyCorp lowered their price target on O-I Glass from $13.00 to $12.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on O-I Glass from $14.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on O-I Glass in a report on Friday, January 28th. They issued an outperform rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. TheStreet downgraded O-I Glass from a b- rating to a c rating in a report on Monday, October 25th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised O-I Glass from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $16.00.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 247.9% during the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 612,611 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $7,370,000 after purchasing an additional 436,513 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 59.1% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 834,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,468,000 after purchasing an additional 309,811 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,619,529 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,603,000 after purchasing an additional 248,472 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 73.5% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 298,035 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,585,000 after purchasing an additional 126,241 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of O-I Glass by 53.5% during the fourth quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 148,551 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,787,000 after purchasing an additional 51,787 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

O-I Glass, Inc engages in manufacturing of glass products. It offers products to the food and beverage sectors. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, and Asia Pacific. The company was founded in 1929 and is headquartered in Perrysburg, OH.

