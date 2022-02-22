Oceaneering International (OII) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Oceaneering International (NYSE:OII) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect Oceaneering International to post earnings of $0.03 per share for the quarter. Individual interested in participating in the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE OII opened at $14.53 on Tuesday. Oceaneering International has a fifty-two week low of $9.41 and a fifty-two week high of $18.20. The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.35. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.95. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 billion, a PE ratio of -41.51 and a beta of 3.31.

In other news, Director M Kevin Mcevoy sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.22, for a total value of $39,270.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 2.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new position in Oceaneering International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $115,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in Oceaneering International by 460.9% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 426,411 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,823,000 after buying an additional 350,385 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in Oceaneering International by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 138,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,565,000 after buying an additional 2,991 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC increased its position in Oceaneering International by 7.0% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 490,157 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,544,000 after buying an additional 32,068 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in Oceaneering International by 8.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 69,571 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $787,000 after buying an additional 5,553 shares in the last quarter. 85.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Piper Sandler upgraded Oceaneering International from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $16.00.

Oceaneering International Company Profile

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

