Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Ohio Valley Banc (NASDAQ:OVBC) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the bank’s stock.

OVBC stock opened at $31.95 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $29.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.91 and a quick ratio of 0.91. Ohio Valley Banc has a 12 month low of $22.33 and a 12 month high of $32.70. The company has a market capitalization of $152.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.04 and a beta of 0.28.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of Ohio Valley Banc in the first quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 10,652.2% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,473 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 2,450 shares in the last quarter. Invenomic Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the second quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Ohio Valley Banc by 40.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,016 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Petiole USA ltd purchased a new stake in Ohio Valley Banc in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $686,000. Institutional investors own 16.95% of the company’s stock.

Ohio Valley Banc Corp. operates as a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of community banking services through its wholly owned subsidiary, Ohio Valley Bank Co The firm operates through the following segments: Banking and Consumer Finance. It also offers non-banking activities, such as securities underwriting and dealing activities, insurance agency and underwriting activities, and merchant banking and equity investment activities.

