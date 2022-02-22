Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) Shares Sold by Summit Trail Advisors LLC

Summit Trail Advisors LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,148 shares of the company’s stock after selling 875 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC’s holdings in Okta were worth $8,817,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG lifted its position in Okta by 52.1% during the second quarter. B. Metzler seel. Sohn & Co. Holding AG now owns 4,928 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,206,000 after buying an additional 1,688 shares in the last quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Okta by 5.7% during the third quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 12,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,996,000 after buying an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in Okta by 20.1% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 198,721 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,164,000 after buying an additional 33,306 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Okta during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,380,000. Finally, Jeneq Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Okta during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,441,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Okta alerts:

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on OKTA shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Okta from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 2nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $250.00 to $230.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $300.00 to $270.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research dropped their price objective on shares of Okta from $302.00 to $273.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Okta in a research note on Monday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $215.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Okta has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $272.65.

In related news, insider Brett Tighe sold 3,343 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total value of $718,377.27. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, General Counsel Jonathan T. Runyan sold 1,680 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $214.89, for a total transaction of $361,015.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 29,186 shares of company stock valued at $6,369,103. Corporate insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of OKTA traded up $5.31 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $169.98. 31,543 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,076,750. Okta, Inc. has a 1-year low of $163.45 and a 1-year high of $290.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.44 billion, a PE ratio of -35.19 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 2.89 and a current ratio of 2.89. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $201.77 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $229.85.

Okta (NASDAQ:OKTA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 1st. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by $0.17. Okta had a negative net margin of 59.29% and a negative return on equity of 14.80%. The company had revenue of $350.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $327.33 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.38) earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Okta, Inc. will post -4.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Okta Profile

Okta, Inc engages in the provision of identity management platform for the enterprise. It operates through United States and International geographical segments. The firm’s products include single sign-on, multi factor authentication, API access management, authentication, user management, and lifecycle management.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OKTA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Okta, Inc. (NASDAQ:OKTA).

Receive News & Ratings for Okta Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Okta and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.