Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.91 Per Share

Analysts predict that Omeros Co. (NASDAQ:OMER) will announce earnings per share of $0.91 for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Two analysts have provided estimates for Omeros’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $1.60 and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.30). Omeros reported earnings per share of ($0.54) in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 268.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Omeros will report full year earnings of ($0.75) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.87) to $0.28. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($1.68) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.16) to ($1.10). Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Omeros.

Several research analysts have recently commented on OMER shares. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Omeros from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their price target on shares of Omeros from $34.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Omeros has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $26.54.

Omeros stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. Omeros has a one year low of $4.65 and a one year high of $23.85. The company has a market cap of $443.42 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.56 and a beta of 0.67. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $6.43 and a 200-day moving average of $9.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Omeros during the second quarter worth about $41,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in Omeros by 755.2% during the third quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 4,909 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 4,335 shares during the last quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Omeros by 32.4% during the third quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 6,750 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,650 shares during the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Omeros during the fourth quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Amundi purchased a new position in Omeros in the second quarter valued at about $137,000. 48.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Omeros Company Profile

Omeros Corp. operates as a biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the discovery, development, and commercializing of both small-molecule and protein therapeutics for large market. It also offers orphan indications targeting inflammation, coagulopathies, and disorders of the central nervous system.

