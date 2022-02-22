Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $3.750-$3.950 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $4.010. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.39 billion-$1.41 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.30 billion.Omnicell also updated its Q1 2022 guidance to $0.650-$0.720 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ OMCL traded down $3.82 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $125.94. 401,421 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 439,974. The company has a quick ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $5.53 billion, a PE ratio of 73.65, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $160.19 and a 200-day moving average price of $163.30. Omnicell has a 12 month low of $119.30 and a 12 month high of $187.29.

Omnicell (NASDAQ:OMCL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 13th. The company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.92. The firm had revenue of $311.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $311.07 million. Omnicell had a net margin of 7.50% and a return on equity of 12.51%. Omnicell’s revenue was up 24.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.71 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Omnicell will post 2.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on OMCL shares. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Omnicell from $203.00 to $188.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Omnicell from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $184.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, November 2nd. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $188.00 to $211.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, Craig Hallum upped their price target on shares of Omnicell from $170.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicell currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $187.71.

In other news, CFO Peter J. Kuipers sold 8,517 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.15, for a total value of $1,542,854.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Joseph Brian Spears sold 1,179 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $181.14, for a total transaction of $213,564.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 10,759 shares of company stock worth $1,944,442 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in OMCL. GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 25.8% during the fourth quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 193,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,830,000 after buying an additional 39,638 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Omnicell by 6.8% during the fourth quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 203,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,653,000 after buying an additional 12,850 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 3.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,530,000 after purchasing an additional 2,092 shares in the last quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Omnicell by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC purchased a new position in Omnicell during the fourth quarter valued at $306,000.

Omnicell, Inc engages in the provision of medication management automation solutions and adherence tools for healthcare systems and pharmacies. Its solutions include intelligence, platform and interoperability, central pharmacy dispensing, medication adherence, population health and point of care automation.

