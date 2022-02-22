Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the eight analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $86.75.

OMC has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lifted their price target on Omnicom Group from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “peer perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Bank of America upped their price objective on Omnicom Group from $67.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Omnicom Group from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Macquarie increased their target price on Omnicom Group from $85.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Omnicom Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $81.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 12th.

In related news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.47, for a total value of $427,350.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Rochelle M. Tarlowe sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.86, for a total transaction of $128,790.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Clean Yield Group grew its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 150.7% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 341 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 1,581.0% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 353 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Omnicom Group by 705.9% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 411 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Denali Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Omnicom Group in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Omnicom Group by 475.3% during the 3rd quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 489 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.87% of the company’s stock.

OMC opened at $84.12 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $17.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 0.84. Omnicom Group has a 52-week low of $65.76 and a 52-week high of $91.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a current ratio of 1.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $77.23 and its 200-day moving average is $73.74.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The business services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.22. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 36.95% and a net margin of 9.79%. The firm had revenue of $3.86 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Omnicom Group will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.33%. Omnicom Group’s payout ratio is 43.61%.

Omnicom Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the management and provision of advertising agencies. The firm offers marketing and corporate communications services. Its agency networks operates in the advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services industry, which are organized into regions, such as the Americas, EMEA and Asia-Pacific.

