ON24 (NYSE:ONTF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $14.90

ON24, Inc. (NYSE:ONTF) reached a new 52-week low on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $14.90 and last traded at $15.10, with a volume of 3622 shares. The stock had previously closed at $15.01.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ONTF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ON24 from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of ON24 from $40.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. KeyCorp lowered their price objective on shares of ON24 from $35.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, William Blair reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON24 in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $714.00 million and a P/E ratio of -83.39. The company has a quick ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.71.

In other ON24 news, insider Jayesh Sahasi sold 70,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.51, for a total transaction of $1,225,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 45,824 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.87, for a total transaction of $727,226.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 198,767 shares of company stock valued at $3,268,514.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP bought a new stake in shares of ON24 during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new position in ON24 in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in ON24 by 453.7% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 2,713 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its stake in ON24 by 237.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,559 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,504 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC bought a new position in ON24 in the 3rd quarter worth about $82,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.27% of the company’s stock.

ON24, Inc provides a cloud-based digital experience platform that enables businesses to convert customer engagement into revenue through interactive webinar, virtual event, and multimedia content experiences worldwide. The company provides ON24 Experience products, such as ON24 Elite, a live and interactive webinar experience; ON24 Virtual Environment, a live and large scale virtual event experience; ON24 Engagement Hub, a rich multimedia content experience; and ON24 Target, a personalized and curated rich multimedia content experience, as well as solutions, including ON24 Intelligence, an analytics backbone that captures first-person data to power the insights, benchmarking, reporting, and artificial intelligence and machine learning engine; and ON24 Connect, an ecosystem of third-party application integrations.

