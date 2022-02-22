Open Governance Token (OPEN) Market Cap Reaches $212,069.51

Open Governance Token (CURRENCY:OPEN) traded down 1.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on February 22nd. Open Governance Token has a total market capitalization of $212,069.51 and approximately $19,500.00 worth of Open Governance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Open Governance Token has traded down 18% against the U.S. dollar. One Open Governance Token coin can currently be bought for about $0.0584 or 0.00000155 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

About Open Governance Token

Open Governance Token is a coin. Its genesis date was May 3rd, 2018. Open Governance Token’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,630,939 coins. The Reddit community for Open Governance Token is https://reddit.com/r/OpenDAO . Open Governance Token’s official Twitter account is @opendaoprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “OPEN Platform is a blockchain-based payment infrastructure that enables users and developers of mainstream applications to utilize and accept cryptocurrency as payment. This is done through the OPEN API, which is a bridge between on-chain components and off-chain application databases. OPEN is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the OPEN platform. “

