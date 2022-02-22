Oppenheimer Weighs in on Artivion Inc’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:AORT)

Artivion Inc (NYSE:AORT) – Equities research analysts at Oppenheimer issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Artivion in a research note issued on Friday, February 18th. Oppenheimer analyst S. Kalia anticipates that the company will earn $0.08 per share for the quarter. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Artivion’s Q2 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at $0.04 EPS and Q4 2023 earnings at $0.06 EPS.

Separately, Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Artivion from $39.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday.

AORT opened at $17.75 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.21. The company has a market cap of $698.11 million, a PE ratio of 591.86 and a beta of 1.55. Artivion has a 52-week low of $16.56 and a 52-week high of $32.34.

Artivion (NYSE:AORT) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.45). Artivion had a net margin of 0.63% and a return on equity of 4.24%.

In related news, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,638 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.30, for a total value of $184,037.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO James P. Mackin sold 10,639 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.86, for a total value of $190,012.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

About Artivion

Artivion, Inc is a medical device company focused on developing solutions that address cardiac and vascular surgeons’ clinical challenges in treating patients with aortic diseases. Its products include aortic stents and stent grafts, prosthetic heart valves, cryopreserved cardiac and vascular allografts, and surgical sealants.

