Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.40.

About Oragenics

Oragenics, Inc is focused on the creation of the Terra CoV-2 vaccine candidate to combat the novel coronavirus pandemic and the further development of effective treatments for novel antibiotics against infectious disease. The Company is dedicated to the development and commercialization of a vaccine candidate providing specific immunity from novel coronavirus.

