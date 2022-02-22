Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) Earns Hold Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Oragenics (NYSE:OGEN) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.
NYSE:OGEN opened at $0.39 on Tuesday. Oragenics has a 52 week low of $0.39 and a 52 week high of $1.40.
About Oragenics
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Oragenics (OGEN)
- The Institutions Send Out For Papa John’s International
- Is it Time to Buy Mattel Stock?
- Cerence Stock is Repricing Itself
- John Deere Stock is Dropping Due to Lousy Timing, Not Lousy Earnings
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 2/14 – 2/18
Receive News & Ratings for Oragenics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oragenics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.