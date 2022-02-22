ORIX (NYSE:IX) Downgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of ORIX (NYSE:IX) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Saturday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered ORIX from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th.

Shares of NYSE IX opened at $102.10 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.63. ORIX has a one year low of $79.51 and a one year high of $112.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.39, a PEG ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $104.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $99.98.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in ORIX by 5.3% during the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 641,490 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $54,309,000 after purchasing an additional 32,303 shares in the last quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. purchased a new position in shares of ORIX in the fourth quarter worth about $10,691,000. FMR LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 21.8% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 366,483 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,027,000 after acquiring an additional 65,600 shares during the period. Todd Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in ORIX by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. Todd Asset Management LLC now owns 235,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $23,973,000 after acquiring an additional 34,785 shares during the period. Finally, Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky grew its holdings in ORIX by 32.2% during the fourth quarter. Teachers Retirement System of The State of Kentucky now owns 144,090 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $14,665,000 after acquiring an additional 35,100 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 1.58% of the company’s stock.

ORIX Corp. engages in the provision of leasing and corporate financial services. It operates through the following segments: Corporate Financial Services, Maintenance Leasing, Real Estate, Investment and Operation, Retail, and Overseas Business. The Corporate Financial Services segment offers leasing and loans to small and medium-sized enterprises.

