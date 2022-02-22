Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $19.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Ortho Clinical Diagnostics deals with in vitro and in vivo diagnostic substances. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on OCDX. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from $25.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and set a $21.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, HC Wainwright cut shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $24.68 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, December 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ortho Clinical Diagnostics presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $23.97.

Shares of OCDX stock opened at $17.08 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.56. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $18.60. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics has a 12 month low of $15.53 and a 12 month high of $22.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.80 billion and a P/E ratio of -34.16.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics (NASDAQ:OCDX) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics had a negative net margin of 4.18% and a positive return on equity of 40.10%. The company had revenue of $521.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $525.26 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.17 earnings per share. Ortho Clinical Diagnostics’s quarterly revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Ortho Clinical Diagnostics will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OCDX. Versor Investments LP lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 24,224.7% during the 4th quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 4,413,952 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,414,000 after buying an additional 4,395,806 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 29.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 8,238,086 shares of the company’s stock worth $152,238,000 after buying an additional 1,873,161 shares during the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 404.7% during the 3rd quarter. Balyasny Asset Management LLC now owns 2,280,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,151,000 after buying an additional 1,828,955 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $31,408,000. Finally, Eaton Vance Management lifted its position in shares of Ortho Clinical Diagnostics by 371.5% during the 3rd quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 1,834,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,899,000 after buying an additional 1,445,300 shares during the last quarter.

Ortho Clinical Diagnostics Holdings plc engages in the vitro diagnostics business worldwide. The company offers automated instruments; and assays, reagents, and other consumables that are used by these instruments to generate test results. Its solutions include clinical chemistry and immunoassay instruments and tests to detect and monitor disease progression across a spectrum of therapeutic areas, including COVID-19 antibody and antigen tests; and immunohematology instruments and tests for blood typing to ensure patient-donor compatibility in blood transfusions, as well as donor screening instruments and tests for blood and plasma screening for infectious diseases.

