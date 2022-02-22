Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) Receives $16.58 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Oscar Health, Inc. (NYSE:OSCR) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $16.58.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on OSCR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Oscar Health from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Oscar Health from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Oscar Health in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. They set a “sell” rating and a $6.50 price target for the company. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Oscar Health from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $25.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Oscar Health from $21.00 to $10.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 7th.

NYSE OSCR traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $6.82. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,009,753. Oscar Health has a 12 month low of $5.72 and a 12 month high of $37.00. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $7.17.

Oscar Health (NYSE:OSCR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported ($0.95) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($1.10) by $0.15. Oscar Health had a negative return on equity of 59.62% and a negative net margin of 37.53%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Oscar Health will post -3.42 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Alessandrea C. Quane sold 49,355 shares of Oscar Health stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.18, for a total transaction of $354,368.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of OSCR. BlackRock Inc. purchased a new position in Oscar Health in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $14,280,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $891,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $779,000. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oscar Health by 25.1% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,584,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $77,059,000 after acquiring an additional 719,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Oscar Health during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $7,222,000. 87.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oscar Health

Oscar Health, Inc provides health insurance products and services to individuals, families, and businesses in the United States. The company was formerly known as Mulberry Health Inc and changed its name to Oscar Health, Inc in January 2021. Oscar Health, Inc was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

