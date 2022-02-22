Osisko Gold Royalties (OR) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Osisko Gold Royalties (TSE:OR) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C$0.11 per share for the quarter.

Shares of TSE:OR opened at C$15.71 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$14.90 and a 200-day moving average of C$15.23. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.62 billion and a PE ratio of 1,745.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 23.50, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 2.64. Osisko Gold Royalties has a 52-week low of C$12.39 and a 52-week high of C$18.40.

Get Osisko Gold Royalties alerts:

OR has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a C$22.00 price target on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$27.50 to C$25.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 11th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on shares of Osisko Gold Royalties from C$22.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$21.90.

In related news, Director Sean Roosen sold 80,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$14.40, for a total transaction of C$1,152,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 545,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$7,855,156.80.

Osisko Gold Royalties Company Profile

Osisko Gold Royalties Ltd acquires and manages precious metal and other royalties, streams, and offtake and other interests in Canada and internationally. It also owns options on royalty/stream financings; and exclusive rights to participate in future royalty/stream financings on various projects. The company's primary asset is a 5% net smelter return royalty on the Canadian Malartic mine located in Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Osisko Gold Royalties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.