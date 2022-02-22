Outfront Media (OUT) to Release Earnings on Wednesday

Outfront Media (NYSE:OUT) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 23rd. Analysts expect Outfront Media to post earnings of $0.50 per share for the quarter. Individual that are interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

NYSE:OUT opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $25.24 and its 200-day moving average is $25.36. Outfront Media has a 52-week low of $19.93 and a 52-week high of $28.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.78, a quick ratio of 1.68 and a current ratio of 1.68. The company has a market cap of $3.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -61.00 and a beta of 1.77.

Get Outfront Media alerts:

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,878,231 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $77,194,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Outfront Media by 1.6% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 742,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $18,719,000 after buying an additional 11,488 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 1,338.8% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 325,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,737,000 after purchasing an additional 303,127 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 28.1% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 228,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $6,119,000 after purchasing an additional 50,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Outfront Media by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 202,185 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $5,423,000 after purchasing an additional 4,670 shares in the last quarter. 97.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Outfront Media from $28.00 to $31.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 12th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Outfront Media from $32.00 to $30.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Outfront Media from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $28.67.

Outfront Media Company Profile

OUTFRONT Media, Inc engages in the provision of leasing services of advertising space on out-of-home advertising structures and sites. Its inventory consists of billboard displays, which are primarily located on the most heavily traveled highways and roadways; and transit advertising displays operated under exclusive multi-year contracts with municipalities in large cities across the U.S.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Outfront Media Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Outfront Media and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.