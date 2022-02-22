Oxford Biomedica (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) Reaches New 12-Month Low at $9.92

Shares of Oxford Biomedica plc (OTCMKTS:OXBDF) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $9.92 and last traded at $9.92, with a volume of 2807 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $10.01.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Oxford Biomedica from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Oxford Biomedica has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

Get Oxford Biomedica alerts:

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $17.48.

Oxford Biomedica plc, a biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, and bioprocessing of lentiviral vector and cell therapy products for the treatment of various diseases in Europe and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Platform and Product. Its LentiVector platform technology integrates genes into non-dividing cells, including neurons in the brain and retinal cells in the eye, as well as accommodates multiple therapeutic genes.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Biomedica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Biomedica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.