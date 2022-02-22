Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 56,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,898,894 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.95.

Several brokerages have issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Ozon by 40.4% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,783,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,420,000 after purchasing an additional 800,425 shares during the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH increased its position in Ozon by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 101,022 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 19,255 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ozon in the fourth quarter worth $1,117,000. Deutsche Bank AG increased its position in shares of Ozon by 96.5% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 248,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,347,000 after acquiring an additional 121,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Ozon by 126.3% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 10,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares in the last quarter. 20.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.

