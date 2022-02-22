Ozon (NASDAQ:OZON) Sees Large Volume Increase

Ozon Holdings PLC (NASDAQ:OZON) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 56,169 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 1,898,894 shares.The stock last traded at $18.62 and had previously closed at $18.95.
Several brokerages have issued reports on OZON. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Ozon from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Ozon in a report on Monday, February 7th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Ozon from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ozon currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.00.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a current ratio of 1.92. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $24.47 and its 200-day moving average is $39.22.
Ozon Company Profile (NASDAQ:OZON)
Ozon Holdings PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an internet retailer of multi-category consumer products to the general public primarily in the Russian Federation. The company offers products in various categories that include electronics, home and dÃ©cor products, children's goods, fast moving consumer goods, fresh food, and car parts.
