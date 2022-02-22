Pacira BioSciences (PCRX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Pacira BioSciences (NASDAQ:PCRX) will be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, February 24th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.60 per share for the quarter. Parties that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCRX opened at $63.94 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $57.81. The company has a current ratio of 3.64, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Pacira BioSciences has a 12-month low of $45.05 and a 12-month high of $80.00. The firm has a market cap of $2.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.02 and a beta of 1.00.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pacira BioSciences from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $71.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 4th. Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $97.00 price objective on shares of Pacira BioSciences in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pacira BioSciences in a research report on Monday, January 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $83.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on Pacira BioSciences from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Pacira BioSciences from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $81.22.

In other news, SVP Lauren Bullaro Riker sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.97, for a total value of $162,425.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Kristen Marie Williams sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.18, for a total value of $65,180.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 27,140 shares of company stock worth $1,770,381 in the last three months. Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in Pacira BioSciences by 92.5% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 132,483 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,972,000 after purchasing an additional 63,661 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 127,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,648,000 after buying an additional 4,120 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in shares of Pacira BioSciences by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 61,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,711,000 after buying an additional 2,157 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 36,250 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,181,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in Pacira BioSciences by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 20,847 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,254,000 after purchasing an additional 4,131 shares in the last quarter.

About Pacira BioSciences

Pacira Biosciences, Inc is a holding company, which provide non-opioid pain management and regenerative health solutions to improve patients’ journeys along the neural pain pathway. Its products include EXPAREL, iovera, and DepoFoam.The company was founded in December 2006 and is headquartered in Parsippany, NJ.

