Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) is Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s 5th Largest Position

Crestwood Capital Management L.P. reduced its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 631,426 shares of the company’s stock after selling 33,244 shares during the period. Palantir Technologies makes up approximately 6.3% of Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Crestwood Capital Management L.P.’s holdings in Palantir Technologies were worth $15,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 1,000.0% in the 3rd quarter. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC now owns 1,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Private Ocean LLC acquired a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Siguler Guff Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $42,000. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies in the third quarter worth $46,000. Finally, Private Capital Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Palantir Technologies by 96.6% during the third quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 2,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,017 shares in the last quarter. 30.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Palantir Technologies stock traded down $0.58 on Tuesday, reaching $10.44. The stock had a trading volume of 2,079,360 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,631,867. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $15.53 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.09. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.57 and a fifty-two week high of $30.19. The stock has a market cap of $20.39 billion, a P/E ratio of -40.81 and a beta of 6.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $432.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $418.07 million. Palantir Technologies had a negative net margin of 35.81% and a positive return on equity of 19.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.07 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post -0.07 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on PLTR shares. Wolfe Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 price target on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, November 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $25.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Palantir Technologies from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Palantir Technologies from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Palantir Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.71.

In related news, insider David A. Glazer sold 107,412 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.04, for a total transaction of $2,259,948.48. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 195,443 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total transaction of $4,082,804.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 592,550 shares of company stock worth $12,071,520. 17.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

