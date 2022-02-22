Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) Upgraded to “Overweight” by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Pao Novatek (OTCMKTS:NOVKY) from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Pao Novatek from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th.

Shares of OTCMKTS NOVKY opened at $196.83 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $217.19 and a 200-day moving average of $236.71. Pao Novatek has a fifty-two week low of $171.00 and a fifty-two week high of $285.00.

NOVATEK JSC engages in the exploration, production, processing and marketing of natural gas and liquid hydrocarbons. It operates through the following geographical segments: Russia, Europe, Asia-Pacific, North America, The Middle East, and Other. The Russia segment includes exploration, development, production and processing of hydrocarbons, and sales of natural gas, stable gas condensate, other gas and gas condensate refined products, liquefied petroleum gas and crude oil.

